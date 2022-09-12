Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears wrote that she was “traumatised for life” following her 13-year conservatorship and likely won’t be able to perform live shows again.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Spears shared a lengthy message reflecting on the work required to put on her past shows, as well as the process involved in preparing her live performances.

Starting off her message by saying that she didn’t have any creative control over her music at that time, Spears says the only visual she liked was the one for her 2013 single “Work B****”.

The “Toxic” singer also mentioned the unpleasant experiences she has had working with photographers.

“The most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour. I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me… just saying… two day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever… and me excited for the pictures for five months on tour… they never showed me any,” Spears wrote.

“I’d rather quit s*** in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

The 40-year-old singer continued by revealing that she would be uncomfortable performing with a number of dancers on her squad.

“I’m pretty traumatised for life and yes I’m pissed as f*** and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she wrote before ending her message with “kiss my God damn mother f***ing a**.”

The last time Spears performed live was on 31 December 2017 in Las Vegas.

(Britney Spears/Instagram)

Last month, Spears released a new track titled “Hold Me Closer” in collaboration with Elton John.

The song, which is a spin on John’s 1971 single “Tiny Dancer”, was released on Friday 26 August.

The release marked Spears’s first single in six years, and the first we’ve heard of new music since her conservatorship ended.