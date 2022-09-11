Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Marvel fans have rallied in support of Brie Larson after the actor gave a blunt answer regarding her future in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Larson plays Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, in the popular superhero film franchise.

Beginning with her role in 2018’s Captain Marvel, Larson has faced pushback online from a small sub-set of Marvel fans, including targeted sexist harassment campaigns.

In a new interview with Variety, Larson was asked how long she would be playing Captain Marvel.

“I don’t know,” she responds. “Does anyone want me to do it again?”

She then shrugs and appears to be serious, though the interviewer asks her not to be “modest”.

“I don’t know. I really don’t have the answer to that,” she adds.

Fans shared their reactions to the exchange on social media, with many interpreting her response as a nod to the backlash she has received online.

“Ngl this is a little heartbreaking,” one person wrote, while another commented: “Brie Larson is too good for Marvel and MCU fans.”

Brie Larson in ‘Captain Marvel’ (Marvel Studios)

“I don’t wanna assume this is the case, but honestly, if she is considering leaving the role because of a bunch of fragile internet trolls, let me tell you, @brielarson. Don’t. You’re an awesome actress, and we wanna see you continue playing Captain Marvel for a long time,” someone else wrote.

“After all of the unwarranted hate she had to go through, i don’t blame her reaction. I hope we see more of her as Carol,” another Marvel fan commented.

Larson will next reprise the role of Carol Danvers in the forthcoming blockbuster The Marvels.