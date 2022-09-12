Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brie Larson’s recent Twitter post has been praised by Marvel fans, after the actor addressed her her future in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) during a recent interview.

Larson plays Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, in the popular superhero film franchise.

Beginning with her role in 2018’s Captain Marvel, Larson has faced pushback online from a small sub-set of Marvel fans, including targeted sexist harassment campaigns.

When asked how long she would be playing the role, Larson told Variety: “I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?”

Fans said they were “heartbroken” by her answer.

The Academy Award-winner made the comments at D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, US, where a first look of Marvel Studios’ forthcoming The Marvels was unveiled.

Now, Larson has addressed the trolls in a new Twitter post, comprising two photographs accompanied by a “legendary” caption.

The photographs include the cast of The Marvels, including Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani, whose debut superhero outing was review-bombed shortly after its release.

Also pictured is Teyonah Paris (who played Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel, and The Marvels director Nia DaCosta.

Referring to the backlash against hers (and presumably Vellani’s) casting, Larson’s caption read: “Trolls combust*.”

Commenting on Larson’s post, one fan wrote: “I can only imagine how exhausting all the harassment you’ve received over the last several must have been but please know that you still have SO many fans out there and we want you to play Carol for years and years to come! I can’t wait for this movie!”

“These pictures make me insanely happy,” another affirmed.

The Marvels is scheduled for release in July next year.