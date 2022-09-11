Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Irish music duo Jedward have called on the UK to abolish its monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

News of the Queen’s death was announced on Thursday (8 September). The long-reigning monarch died in Balmoral at the age of 96.

Her son, now titled King Charles III, became the country’s new monarch .

Twins John and Edward Grimes, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009, tweeted about the news from their shared social media acount.

“Abolish the monarchy and give the people real democracy!” wrote Jedward on Saturday (10 September).

“King Charles should hand back the six Irish counties on his visit to Northern Ireland – No war! Just words! It’s time,” the pair wrote in a separate tweet.

News of the Queen’s death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from celebrities across the world of culture, including Sir Elton John, Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir David Attenborough, and Daniel Craig.

However, Jedward is not the only musician to voice an opposition to the monarchy in the wake of the Queen’s death.

On Thursday, acclaimed indie rock artist Phoebe Bridgers shared a post suggesting that the Queen was a “war criminal”.

The message, which was originally shared on the account of RISEindigenous, an Indigenous artist initiative, mourned “all the stolen, violated, and traumatized lives who were affected and destroyed during Qween Elizabeth II’s reign”.

Follow the latest updates as King Charles III is officially declared monarch