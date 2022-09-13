Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britney Spears fans are asking her to “calm down” as she seemingly made a body-shaming dig at Christina Aguilera and her dancers.

Spears, who has changed her Instagram profile name to Channel 8, posted a quote in a new Instagram post on Monday (12 September) that read: “I found out there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

In the caption, Spears said she wished she could have chosen her own backup dancers for live performances and called them “the nannies for my children”.

“I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small… I mean why not talk about it ??” she wrote, in an apparent dig at the “Beautiful” singer’s body.

She continued: “Don’t you think my confidence would have been a bit better if I could choose where I lived, ate, whom I called on the phone, dated and who was on stage with me!!! It’s hard sometimes now I see how much of my womanhood was stripped away at that time and every person sat back and didn’t say a thing!!!

“Anyways … I will be here talking bout things people NEVER talked about.”

The Independent has contacted Aguilera’s representatives for comment.

In the comments section of the post, many fans of the “Toxic” singer asked her to not “go down this negative” track.

(Britney Spears/Instagram)

“This one is a no,” a fan wrote.

“You need to delete this,” another person added.

(Britney Spears/Instagram)

One person wrote: “No, not the body shaming.”

“Calm down Queen,” wrote another fan.

In another Instagram post from Sunday (11 September), Spears claimed she would be uncomfortable performing with a number of dancers on her squad.

“I’m extremely short dude but of course my team hired the tiniest girls to be on stage with me...like eight girls talk about humiliation good god,” she wrote. “And tours WITHOUT conservatorship I only had four girls or two on stage with me!!!”

(Britney Spears/Instagram)

In the post, the “Toxic” singer also said she did not have any creative control over her music at that time, and the only visual she liked was the one for her 2013 single “Work B****”.

“I’m pretty traumatised for life and yes I’m pissed as f*** and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” she added before ending her message with “kiss my God damn mother f***ing a**”.