Demi Lovato updates pronouns to she/her: ‘I’m such a fluid person’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email

Demi Lovato has updated her pronouns to she/her, after previously identifying as non-binary and using they/them pronouns.

The singer, 29, revealed during an episode of the Spout Podcast on Tuesday that she now uses she/her pronouns before explaining her reason for making the change.

“I’ve actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again,” she told host Tamara Dhia. “So for me, I’m such a fluid person that I don’t find that I am…I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy.”

“So that when I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said women and men, I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman, I didn’t feel like a man,” she continued. “I just felt like a human.”

"Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again,” she said, adding that the purpose of using they/them pronouns is about “feeling human at your core.”

Lovato went on to assure others that “nobody’s perfect” and “everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning.”

“It’s just all about respect,” she added.

In May 2021, Lovato came out as non-binary in a video posted to social media. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer told her fans she had been “doing some healing and self-reflective work” within the past year and explained that she ultimately had the “revelation that I identify as non-binary” and would be using they/them pronouns moving forward.

Following the announcement, Lovato changed the pronouns in her Instagram bio to read they/them. Her bio has since been updated to include she/her.

Lovato has been open about her gender fluidity in the past, explaining to fans that there might be a time in her journey when she identifies as transgender. During an appearance at the 19th Represents Summit in 2021, the star said she is so much more “than the binary of man and woman.”

“There might be a time where I identify as trans,” Lovato said. “There might be a time where I identify as non-binary and gender nonconforming my entire life. Or maybe there’s a period of time when I get older that I identify as a woman.

“I have a feeling that it’s not going to ever go back to one way or the other, but I just, it’s about keeping it open and free and just I’m a very fluid person, and so that goes with how I express myself as well.”