Demi Lovato revealed that they had to get “three stitches” on their face after hitting their head on one of their crystals.

The 29-year-old singer addressed the injury in a video posted to their TikTok. The video featured Lovato with their hand on their face, before revealing a cut on their forehead.

In the caption, Lovato explained how they got the mark: “Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???”

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, Lovato gave more details about the incident with guest host Mark Rober.

According to the “Confident” singer, they have a lot of “crystals” in their home and accidently hit their head on a tall “amethyst” one, resulting in getting “three stitches”.

“I was picking something up off the floor that I dropped, and I’m a huge fan of crystals, I have an amethyst that is about this tall,” Lovato said, as they had their hand out flat and motioned it a few feet above the ground.

“It’s just really and there’s pieces that are sharp,” they continued. “I went to bend down to pick something up and I didn’t see the amethyst, and I hit my head. And I had to get three stitches last night, in my face.”

They went on to note that when they hit their head, they called their doctor to ask if they needed stitches, and he told her to “FaceTime [him]”.

After FaceTiming their doctor and getting the stitches, they noted how they made a TikTok video about it, while joking that this is what “any sane person” would do in the situation.

“We FaceTime and I was like, ‘I have Kimmel tomorrow, what do I do?’” Lovato added. “So I did what any sane person would do and made a TikTok before even telling my manager.”

Rober laughed in agreement and noted that he “heard about” the injury through Lovato’s video, before thanking them for “pushing through” by coming to the interview.

Lovato appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! ahead of their release of their song, “Substance,” which came out on 15 July.

They were also on the late-night show to discuss their upcoming album, Holy Fv**, which is set to debut on 19 August. Following the album’s release, Lovato will be going on an international tour.

On Instagram, the former Disney Channel star detailed how important the album is and how it “unapologetically” represents who they are.

“HOLY FV** takes me back to my roots,” they wrote in the caption. “It’s a body of work that’s unapologetically me, and I can’t wait to perform it on tour for you!”