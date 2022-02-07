Demi Lovato reveals how learning to be alone has been ‘transformative’

Demi Lovato has opened up about their personal life and revealed how learning how to be alone over the past few years has been “transformative” for them.

On 4 February, Lovato, 29, spoke to Rolling Stone about some of the lessons they’ve learned over the last two years of the pandemic, with the singer revealing that they’ve “become more secure” in the person they are.

“I’ve learned how to be alone,” Lovato said. “I think that at the beginning of Covid, I wasn’t alone. A part of that situation was me not wanting to be alone and then I really came to terms with it.”

Lovato, who announced their engagement to Max Ehrich in July 2020 after dating since March of that year, called off the engagement in September 2020. In May 2021, the former Disney star publicly came out as non-binary.

While reflecting on their new solitude, Lovato emphasised how much they’ve gained from spending time alone.

“Ever since I’ve been alone, I feel like I’ve learned more about myself. I’ve become more secure in the person that I am,” Lovato said. Specifically, the singer noted that being single has been something very “transformative” for them.

“It was just time that I needed to spend by myself because I feel like my whole life - well not my whole life, but ever since I started dating - I was always talking to somebody, or hooking up with someone, or in a relationship, and these past two years have been truly transformative for me,” they added.

Lovato’s comments come after they reflected on the lyrics in their new single Fiimy with Winnetka Bowling League, with the singer revealing they thought a lot about their own past relationships while working on the breakup ballad.

“For me, definitely inspired by real life,” Lovato said of the lyrics. “We did this one early last year so some time has passed. Today, I’m feeling good being alone - but I definitely had my sad moment, for sure.”

Lovato also acknowledged that they are now in a “much better place” while looking back on where they were two years ago, with the musician explaining: “And not that I was in a bad place - but like I said, I’ve just learned a lot about myself.

“Today, I’m more focused. I’m more clear-headed and excited to be working on new music.”

This isn’t the first time Lovato has discussed their dating life. Speaking to InStyle in March 2018, the Anyone singer said that they didn’t feel the need to be in a relationship.

“I’m not suffering because I’m alone,” Lovato said at the time. “There were many years I was in a relationship and I wasn’t learning about myself. Now I’m learning about what I like, what I need, and what I want.”

As for their dating habits, Lovato has previously said that they usually “make the first move.”

“I’m always the one who says: ‘Let me get your number,’” they told InStyle. “Or I slide into their DMs on Instagram.”