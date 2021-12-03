Demi Lovato embraces full sobriety after trying ‘California sober’ approach

Demi Lovato has said they are “sober sober” now, after initially adopting a “California sober” approach that involved consuming marijuana and alcohol in moderation.

In an Instagram Story shared on Thursday 2 December, the singer and actor said: “I no longer support my ‘California sober’ ways. Sober sober is the only way to be.”

The 29-year-old spoke about being “California sober” in March this year, during an interview with Tracy Smith on CBS Sunday Morning.

They explained at the time that it was their choice to continue with moderate weed and alcohol intake following their near-fatal overdose in July 2018.

“So, you’re doing what they call moderation, I guess, right? So, you’re drinking, smoking a little bit of weed, is that fair to say?” Smith asked.

“Yeah. I think the term that I best identify with is ‘California sober,’” Lovato responded.

In an interview with Glamour that same month, Lovato, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, explained they had discussed the approach with their recovery case manager after the overdose.

“I am cautious to say that, just like, I feel the complete abstinent method isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody,” they said. “I don’t think that this journey of moderation is a one-size-fits-all solution for everybody, too.”

Lovato chronicled their journey through relapse, hospitalisation, and recovery in a YouTube documentary, Dancing with the Devil, released earlier this year (their album of the same name was released in April).

The four-part series explored the build-up to Lovato’s 2018 overdose, and revealed how they were minutes from death when their personal assistant called 911.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.