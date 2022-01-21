Demi Lovato has held a ‘funeral’ for their pop career.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, posted a picture on Instagram of them sitting in the studio with manager Scooter Braun and representatives from Island Records.

Lovato captioned the post: “A funeral for my pop music.”

The 29-year-old has also been posting snippets of rock-inspired tracks on Instagram, with one of the songs featuring the lyrics: “Yeah you’re pushing me to the edge/ Prod me, lie to me, ungodly things have been sent. Here are your tickets to the freak show baby, sci-fi, watch the freak go crazy.”

Lovato’s last album, Dancing with the Devil, was released in April 2021 and charted at No 2 in the US and the UK and featured guest appearances from the likes of Ariana Grande and Noah Cyrus.

It was also Lovato’s first album in four years and their first since a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

The singer and actor is a former child star who appeared on Barney & Friends and later Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance for the Disney Channel.

Lovato released their debut solo album, Don’t Forget, in 2008 and has gone on to release six more albums.

They also recently hosted a TV show on streaming service Peacock about searching for aliens.