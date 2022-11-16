Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bruce Springsteen has finally settled a debate spanning near-50 years about the lyrics to his song “Thunder Road”.

The words to the song have been a source of frustration for fans after the lyrics appear to have different lyrics across Springsteen’s memorabilia.

Last year, the debate started up again on social media after two handwritten copies of lyrics were sold with different words.

On some sources, the opening lyric reads: “The screen door slams, Mary’s dress sways”

Elsewhere, it says: “The screen door slams, Mary’s dress waves”

Now Springsteen has finally settled the debate. Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (15 November) the singer brought an original copy of his 1975 record to explain the confusion.

“This record is almost 50 years old,” Springsteen said, before Fallon got on his knees to beg him to put fans out of their misery.

According to Springsteen, the record lyrics had been printed wrong as “waves” and he has been singing “sways” for as long as he can remember.

“This is wrong, this is wrong. I’m telling you this is wrong – how did that happen?” he laughed, before tossing the record.

Springsteen cleared up the musical mystery

The 73-year-old was questioning how such a mistake could happen, given that he was so meticulous about everything at the time.

“50 years ago, I was a sociopath. I was insane about every single detail that had anything to do with music: my album, my album cover, my lyrics,” he said.

“I went over everything with a fine tooth comb so everything would be perfect and completely accurate.”

“Thunder Road” is the first track on Springsteen’s iconic 1975 album Born to Run. The record helped Springsteen break into mainstream success, with many now calling it one of the greatest rock albums of all time.