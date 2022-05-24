Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a string of tour dates beginning early next year, marking their first live shows in six years.

These 2023 dates will be the first live shows for Springsteen and the E Street Band since their their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in February 2017.

While the American arena dates are yet to be announced, Springsteen and the E Street band will hit European cities including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona, as well as further venues in the UK, from the end of April 2023 until July later that year.

The first European stadium show is scheduled for 28 April at Barcelona’s Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Announcements regarding additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium are awaited.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” the world-famous rocket said in a press statement, adding, “And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.”

The last time Springsteen played with the E Street Band was for their Saturday Night Live performance in December 2020. They launched the live versions of two songs from their latest studio album Leter to You.

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.

Fans can visit Springsteen’s website for more information about tour dates, and to purchase tickets.

Additional reporting by Press Association.