How to get tickets to see Bruce Springsteen next summer

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced four UK tour dates next summer.

The shows will be the first that Springsteen has done in the UK since he performed at Wembley Stadium in 2016.

The tour will visit BT Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh (30 May), Villa Park in Birmingham (16 June) and end in two dates at BST festival in Hyde Park (6,8 July).

The UK shows are part of an international tour that will begin in the US in February and then travel around Europe throughout the spring and summer.

The news comes off the back of Springsteen’s surprise appearance during Paul McCartney’s set at Glastonbury.

How to get tickets:

Tickets for Springsteen’s UK tour will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 21 July 2022 and will be available via his website.

Tickets for the Edinburgh shows will be available via Live Nation , Birmingham via AXS , and the London Hyde Park shows will be sold from BST .

Full details of the dates are available below.