Bruce Springsteen health update given to concerned fans

Steven Van Zandt has provided concerned Bruce Springsteen fans with a health update following his recent tour postponement.

Last month, Springsteen officially cancelled and postponed all of his remaining 2023 shows as he recovered from peptic ulcer disease.

The 74-year-old “Dancing in the Dark” singer initially announced in early September that he would be cancelling the remainder of his gigs that month while he underwent treatment for the disease.

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine, which can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

In a new Instagram update on Wednesday (27 September), Springsteen shared his decision to forgo the rest of his 2023 concerts as he continues to “recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks”.

He said he “will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice,” with the statement adding. “With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

Springsteen continued: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

When one fan sent their “best wishes” to Springsteen, lovingly nicknamed “The Boss” by his listeners, Van Zandt, who is a member of the E Street Band, replied: “He’s much better thank you Jo.”

All of the rescheduled 2023 shows will still take place at their original venues, with new dates now announced.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Bruce Springsteen and Steven “Little Stevie” Van Zandt (Getty Images)

Those who cannot make the new dates were given 30 days to request a refund from the original ticketing companies, and existing tickets will remain valid for the newly announced dates.

The “Born to Run” singer-songwriter began his tour on 1 February in Tampa, Florida, and was scheduled to resume on 3 November in Canada.

In July, Springsteen performed two tour dates in London’s Hyde Park, constituting his first gigs in the city since 2016.

Steven Van Zandt gives Bruce Springsteen health update (Twitter)

In her five-star review for The Independent, Annabel Nugent wrote: “How and why after all these years, the musician, now 73, still wishes to put himself through such a physically gruelling set is a mystery but one that serves the 65,000 people in the crowd tonight well. From the moment he and the E Street Band arrive on stage promptly at 7pm, it’s a breathless race to the finish line.

“... Again, I ask myself: has anyone on earth ever aged better than Bruce Springsteen?”