The members of BTS now each have their own individual Instagram account.

It comes after the group announced a temporary hiatus to “recharge” last week, their second since 2019.

“We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019,” they said in a statement.

This break will begin after band members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook complete their official scheduled events in LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour respectively.

“BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” the statement continued.

“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” they said, adding: “It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.”

Now, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V all have their own individual Instagram accounts.

Within just a few hours of going live, the accounts had close to 20 million follows each.

Jungkook shared two photos on his Instagram debut. One of his images shows him sitting on stage at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where BTS recently performed for their ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ tour.

While J-Hope, Jin, RM and V posted a number of images, Jimin uploaded one black-and-white picture and Suga shared a red square.

Reviewing their recent show in LA, The Independent said: ““Butter” is a high point, but then the show is full of them. One moment rapper Suga is demonstrating his spitfire flow on “I’m Fine”, then we’re seeing footage of the band addressing the UN General Assembly, and then singer Jin has his hair in pigtails tied up in red ribbons for emotional renditions of “Epilogue: Young Forever” and “Spring Day”.

“It adds up to a show that is at turns playful and then deeply serious, musically dazzling and never performed with anything less than total authenticity. If the performance makes one thing clear, it’s that you don’t become the world’s biggest band by accident.”

BTS also recently earned a 2022 Grammy nomination for best pop/duo group performance for the single “Butter.”