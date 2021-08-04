BTS have announced that they will keep releasing more English-language music, claiming that language “doesn’t matter” to them like it “used to”.

The South Korean boy band composed of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have already released three English singles: “Butter”, “Dynamite”, and “Permission to Dance”.

All their singles reached No 1 on the Billboard hot 100 charts, with the latest, “Butter”, spending eight weeks at the top spot on the chart.

In an interview with Time, J-Hope explained that “it’s interesting to see results from trying out these new things [English-language singles]”.

“I started to take more interest, my English improved and it’s actually fun,” he said.

The group’s de-facto leader RM added: “We have some changes in mind.

“I don’t think it’s bad… In general, with language, topic, there’s no borders, boundaries or limits,” he said. “We want to transcend everything, even ourselves. I guess that’s the power of music.”

He added: “Language doesn’t matter that much to us like [it did] in the past.”

In June, Ed Sheeran revealed that he has written a song for the new record by BTS.

The “Galway Girl” singer made the revelation while speaking to Most Requested Live, after discussing his previous collaboration with BTS, on the single “Make It Right” (which he co-wrote).

“I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record,” he said. “And they’re super, super cool guys as well.”

BTS’s label Big Hit Music confirmed the news to South Korean media outlets, saying: “It is true that Ed Sheeran is participating in BTS’s new song.”