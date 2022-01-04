BTS members RM and Jin have been released from quarantine after recovering from Covid-19, their label has announced.

The duo have apparently made full recoveries after receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days.

“RM and Jin, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25, are now able to return to their daily activities,” the statement from Big Hit Music said.

It disclosed that Jin had experienced a slight fever during the early days of testing positive but had since made a full recovery.

“We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19,” the statement continued.

“We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines.”

RM and Jin both tested positive on PCR tests while in self-quarantine on 24 December, one day after their bandmate Suga also tested positive. Suga has since recovered and left quarantine.

BTS are currently taking an extended break for the first time since 2019.

“This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” a Big Hit statement said.

“It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families.”

The band recently performed a string of sold-out shows in LA. Read The Independent’s five-star review here.