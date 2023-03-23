Busted are back! Boyband announce reunion tour

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Busted have announced a reunion tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The British band consists of Charlie Simpson – who just won the latest series of The Masked Singer – Matt Willis and James Bourne. The trio are all now in their late thirties.

Fans had been wondering if a reunion was in works after the band teased a cryptic video clip with old footage.

They didn’t have to wait long; on Thursday (23 March), the band posted a video on Instagram informing fans that they are back for a special anniversary tour.

“Busted is back 💥 Tickets for our 20th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour with special guests @hanson go on sale next Friday 31 March,” they wrote in the caption of the video.

“A decade is a long time, two decades is an even longer time. We can’t wait to see you. #Busted20” they added.

The band also appeared to announce a new single, which will be releasing in April: “The Loser Kid 2.0 featuring our friends @simpleplan will be out on the 14 April.”

Busted’s tour will take place throughout September, with the band visiting venues across the UK including Cardiff, Brighton, Glasgow, the O2 in London and many more.

Support will come from Hanson, New Hope Club and The Tyne.

The band are also set to release a new album featuring reworked versions of old hits.

The video showed the band then and now, and saw them reflect on their time in the group.

“We were writing songs that made us laugh, and the songs that made us laugh made other people laugh and feel good,” said Bourne.

Tickets for the band’s tour will go on sale at 9am on 31 March. You can register for presale here .