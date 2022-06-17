Family and friends of Caroline Flack have announced a one-day Flackstock festival in memory of the popular TV presenter.

The event will not only celebrate Flack’s passion for music, dance and comedy, it will also help raise critical funds and awareness for multiple mental health charities that Flack personally supported.

What is Flackstock?

The day will be packed with a variety of acts, with live music performances, comedy and the chance to celebrate the Love Island host, who died by suicide in February 2020.

The committee behind the festival’s creation and lineup includes Flack’s mother Christine, her sister Jody and many close friends such as Jill Francis, Natalie Pinkman and Dawn O’Porter who have helped plan the celebration.

“Flackstock is the wonderful idea of those who knew her best and the perfect way to remember her singing, dancing and most of all laughing,” says Christine Flack.

“Not only is Flackstock the most positive way to honour Carrie, but charities that she loved will benefit from the proceeds.”

All of the money raised will be split equally among four charities that were especially close to Caroline Flack. These include mental health outlets Samaritans, Charlie Waller Trust, Choose Love, and Mind.

What is the Flackstock line up?

There are still many more acts to be announced, but those confirmed to appear at Flackstock so far include Pixie Lott, Louise Redknapp, Fleur East and winner of Masked Singer Natalie Imbruglia.

Although this will be a reflective event there will be plenty to laugh about too, with comedy from the likes of Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Keith Lemon.

You can also keep an eye out for special appearances throughout the day from Professor Green, Matt Richardson, Dermot O’Leary and many more.

When is Flackstock?

The event will take place on 25 July on the grounds of Englefield House in Pangbourne, Berkshire, with the gates to the festival opening at 4pm.

How much are Flackstock tickets?

Tickets are now available to buy from Ticketmaster for £50.65 each if you’re aged 15 years or older, however those aged between 6-14 years can gain admission for just £28.15.

There are also VIP tickets available from £85 that provide access to exclusive areas such as the VIP bar and VIP toilets, as well as seats from £35 for those who require one carer to accompany them, who can be seated for free.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.