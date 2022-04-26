The friends and family of Caroline Flack have announced a new festival, Flackstock, to be held in the late Love Island presenter’s honour.

Set to take place on 25 July, the event will raise funds for mental health charities and celebrate Flack’s life through music, dance and comedy.

Among the acts already announced for the festival are Natalie Imbruglia, Louise Redknapp and Fleur East.

It will take place in Englefield House in Pangbourne, Berkshire.

Also due to appear at the event are Dermot O’Leary, Kirsty Gallacher, Paddy McGuinness, Joel Dommett, Noel Fielding, June Sarpong, Professor Green and Strictly Come Dancing’s Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec.

Flack died by suicide in February 2020. The event is being organised by a committee which includes Flack’s mother Christine and sister Jody, plus close friends Dawn O’Porter, Natalie Pinkham, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff and Leigh and Jill Francis.

Christine said: “My Caroline was never more herself or happier than at a music festival with her sister and her friends. Flackstock is the wonderful idea of those who knew her best and the perfect way to remember her singing, dancing and most of all laughing.

“Not only is Flackstock the most positive way to honour Carrie, but charities that she loved will benefit from the proceeds. A big thank you to everyone involved for all their hard work – to Natalie for the mad idea, Giles Cooper Entertainment and Englefield House who saved the day, Live Nation and to all the brilliant sponsors.”

Caroline Flack photographed in 2018 (Getty Images)

Proceeds from Flackstock will be divided between Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and the Charlie Waller Trust.

Flackstock will be held in the afternoon and evening of 25 July, with pre-sale tickets available from Ticketmaster on 27 April at 10am and general sale tickets available from 29 April at 10am.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.