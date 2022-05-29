Camila Cabello ‘booed’ by Liverpool fans amid Champions League final chaos

Camila Cabello was “booed” by Liverpool fans during her opening ceremony performance ahead of the Champions League final.

On Friday (28 May), Liverpool FC played Real Madrid CF at the Stade de France in Paris. Prior to kick-off, Cabello took to the stage to perform a medley of four of her hits including “Senorita” and “Don’t Go Yet”.

Football fans, however, were furious with ticketing issues that left thousands queuing outside the stadium. The final was delayed by 36 minutes after Liverpool fans struggled to gain entry to the venue.

Liverpool have called for an investigation after thousands of supporters were held outside with tear gas, pepper spray, batons and shields used to disperse fans.

Letting their frustrations over the organisational issues be known, the supporters in the stands jeered during Cabello’s opening ceremony performance.

Viewers also shared their views on Uefa’s organisational disarray on Twitter.

“Don’t ever let anyone perform before a Champions League Finale ever again. Thank f*** everyone mutually agreed in the stadium by booing Camila Cabello,” wrote one person.

“They’re booing Camila Cabello,” said another. While someone else wrote: “LMFAOOO THEY BOONG CAMILA CABELLO U CAN’T MAKE THIS UP.”

A fourth person added: “The Uefa Champions League Final celebration is the worst experience I have seen… so many people booing. Feel bad for Camila Cabello. Didn’t deserve the booing. Shame on you Uefa.”

In a since-deleted tweet, captured by Liverpool Echo, Cabello complained of “rude” fans.

The 25-year-old wrote: “Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams’ anthems so loud during our performance. Like my team and I worked tireless for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show.”

She later added: “Very rude but whatever. I’M GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!”

Football presenter Gary Lineker shared his own experience of the match on Twitter, writing: “Finding it impossible to get in the ground. This appears to be very dangerous. Absolute carnage.”

Liverpool FC released a statement during the match, which they lost 1–0, saying that they are “hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening”.

The club went on to say they have “officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues”.

Uefa claimed the long queues of supporters outside the ground were caused by fans trying to enter the Stade de France with tickets that did not work at the turnstiles.