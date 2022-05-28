The Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid has been delayed by 15 minutes after fans struggled to get into the stadium in Paris before kick-off.

Liverpool fans had experienced difficulty getting past security at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Queues of supporters could be seen at security check-points, despite many arriving up to 90 minutes before kick-off.

The final will now kick-off at 8:15 pm BST.

Uefa said the decision had been made due to the “late arrival of fans at the stadium”.

Former England striker Gary Lineker tweeted from the stadium: “Finding it impossible to get in the ground. This appears to be very dangerous. Absolute carnage.”

More follows