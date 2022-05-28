Liverpool have called for an investigation after thousands of supporters were held outside of the Champions League final before kick-off at the Stade de France, as Uefa said tear gas had been used to disperse supporters who were blocking entry to the ground after purchasing fake tickets.

The Champions League final was delayed by 36 minutes after Liverpool fans struggled to get into the stadium in time for kick-off. Uefa said in a statement that the long queues of supporters outside the ground were caused by fans trying to enter the Stade de France with tickets that did not work at the turnstiles.

“We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France,” Liverpool said in a statement.

“This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight. We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues.”

Uefa said: “In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles.

“This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.

“As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium. Uefa is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation.”