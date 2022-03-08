Camila Cabello has addressed the wardrobe malfunction she had on The One Show in which she accidentally flashed her nipple.

The singer and dancer was appearing on the BBC series, via video link, to talk about her new single on Monday (7 March) when the moment occurred.

Cabello was asked to showcase her favourite dance move featured in the video for Ed Sheeran collaboration “Bam Bam” and, standing up to show off the move, Cabello adjusted her shirt, which led to her accidentally flashing her boob.

Cabello, 25, took the moment in her stride, stating: “I just flashed you; I hope you didn’t see nipple.”

The series’ co-host Alex Jones replied: “There was a wardrobe malfunction. There was a flash of something, I don’t know what I saw.”

Camila Cabello laughed off ‘wardrobe malfunction’ on ‘The One Show’ (BBC iPlayer)

As Jones moved the interview along, Cabello spoke about her mum, whom she said was “in the next room right now, probably freaking out about my wardrobe malfunction”.

Referring to the moment after the episode was broadcast, a regretful looking Cabello shared a TikTok video, captioned: “When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no.”

The song playing over the video was Muni Long’s “Time Machine.”

Cabello recently explained why she broke up with her former boyfriend of two years, Shawn Mendes.

The singer, who is Cuban-American, will release her new album, Familia, later this year.