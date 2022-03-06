Camila Cabello explains why she broke up with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello has explained why she and Shawn Mendes ended their two-year relationship.

In November 2021, the pop stars revealed they had broken up via a joint statement they shared on their respective Instagram pages.

“Hey guys we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” their posts read.

Now, during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Cabello shed light on the reasoning why they broke up.

“As I get older, the priorities shift,” she said, adding: “And I feel like it was that way for both of us.

“We both started so young, too. It’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.”

The singer and Cinderella actor continued by saying her “focus has changed throughout” her life.

“I love Shawn, and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. I’m finally at a place where I feel like I’ve had experiences – I’m doing the therapy, I’ve put in a lot of work. My focus really has shifted a lot.”

Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, began dating in July 2019, shortly after they released their hit single “Señorita” in June.

Rumours of a romance began after they first collaborated on 2015 single “I Know What You Did Last Summer”.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their split in November 2021 (Getty Images)

Mendes previously admitted that he didn’t know he was in love with Cabello for a long time.

In an interview with James Corden last year, Mendes reacted to a 2015 clip of him denying they were dating.

“At the end of the day, we’re just friends,” the singer had said at the time.

Discussing the clip, Mendes told Corden: “I didn’t even accept that I was completely in love with her for another three years after that point, but it’s so obvious on my face right there.”

In their breakup posts, Mendes and Cabello told fans that they “started their relationship as best friends” and “will continue to be best friends” now.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have remained friends since breaking up (Getty Images for MTV)

“We so appreciate your support from the beginning, and moving forward,” they added.