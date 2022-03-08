Camila Cabello laughed off a wardrobe malfunction on The One Show after accidentally flashing her nipple.

The singer and dancer was appearing on the BBC series, via video link, to talk about her new single.

Cabello was asked to showcase her favourite dance move featured in the video for Ed Sheeran collaboration “Bam Bam” when the moment occurred.

Standing up to show off the move, Cabello adjuster her shirt, which led to her accidentally flashing her boob.

Comedian Alan Carr, who was in the studio as the episode’s other guest, clasped his hand to his mouth in surprise.

Cabello, 25, took the moment in her stride, stating: “I just flashed you; I hope you didn’t see nipple.”

Co-host Alex Jones replied: “There was a wardrobe malfunction. There was a flash of something, I don’t know what I saw.”

Carr, referring to a segment that had just been shown on the episode, joked that Cabello had “cyber-flashed” them.

“You’ve just done an item on it – what are the chances?” he quipped, with Jones adding: “It’s all come together.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Camila Cabello laughed off ‘wardrobe malfunction’ on ‘The One Show’ (BBC iPlayer)

As Jones and co-host Matt Baker moved the interview along, Cabello spoke about her mum, whom she said was “in the next room right now, probably freaking out about my wardrobe malfunction”.

Cabello recently explained why she broke up with her former boyfriend of two years, Shawn Mendes.

The singer, who is Cuban-American, will release her new album, Familia, later this year.