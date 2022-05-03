Cardi B has denied any tension with Billie Eilish after a video clip from the Met Gala appeared to show Eilish calling her “weird”.

Both music artists attended the annual event at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (2 May), as well as the afterparty.

In a clip circulating on social media, Cardi is seen making a speech to the crowd, as other partygoers film her with their phones.

Eilish, who is closer to the camera, can be seen saying the word “weird” after watching the rapper interact with the crowd.

In response, some people on social media have concluded that the “Happier Than Ever” singer was calling the rapper herself “weird”.

However, Cardi – real name Belcalis Almanzar – shared an exchange between her and Eilish in their Instagram direct messages that clears up her comment.

"Oh my God, I was so worried you were gonna see that,” Eilish says in the voice note, screen recorded from the “WAP” star’s device then posted to Twitter.

Cardi B at the Met Gala (Getty Images)

“I was f***ing calling the people around you weird because everybody around you was shoving their phones into your a**! And I was like, just look at her, with your eyes!"

Reassuring her that she was not offended, Cardi responded with her own voice message, saying: “The internet's trying to divide us! They don't understand that you're my baby!"

Commenting on the video post, the rapper was critical of those who read Eilish’s comment in a negative way.

“I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama?” she captioned the post. The rapper went on to praise Eilish’s song “Ocean Eyes” before turning blame onto internet commenters for escalating the video into “drama”.

“Three, Billie is my f***in baby. Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do y’all wanna turn everything into mess?”

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Cardi B and Billie Eilish for comment.