Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cardi B has pulled out of her headlining performance at an Atlanta music festival after revealing she was hospitalized for a “medical emergency.”

“I am so sad to share this news, but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest,” the Grammy-winning rapper wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (October 23).

“It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there,” she added. “Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love y’all.”

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, did not share any details about her condition.

However, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper revealed in August she had a “freak accident” that left her briefly “paralyzed” amid her third pregnancy.

“I had a f***ing freak accident. I don’t know how something – well, it wasn’t little, it actually hurt,” she explained during an X Spaces chat. “It doesn’t really happen often, but it become [sic] so big to the point I was literally paralyzed.

open image in gallery Cardi B experienced a ‘freak accident’ in August that left her briefly ‘paralyzed’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

“And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come,” she said, referring to the newborn baby she later welcomed in September with estranged husband Offset.

“I was going down the stairs and I slipped a little,” Cardi continued. “I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my a**.”

The “I Like It” singer recalled that she “couldn’t really walk” after the fall, and felt “pain in my, I don’t know, in the lower of my stomach.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

“When I woke up, I couldn’t move my bottom at all. Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn’t move. I felt like paralyzed,” Cardi said.

open image in gallery Cardi B shares three children with Migos rapper Offset ( Getty Images for MTV )

She later took an ambulance to the hospital, where she “found out that I tore a ligament in my pelvis and it’s right where my baby’s head is at.”

“I dilated and I was having contractions for every two minutes for a whole 24 hours,” Cardi continued. “So they had to monitor me and I was in a lot of pain. I couldn’t move for two days straight.”

She noted that doctors eventually “sent me home,” and they “not only put me on bed rest, but I got to do therapy.”

Cardi announced the birth of her third child with Migos rapper Offset on September 12. While she didn’t reveal the name or sex of the baby, she did share a photo of herself in the hospital shortly after giving birth.

“The prettiest lil thing,” she captioned the post, alongside both flower and heart emojis. In the caption, she listed the baby’s birthday as September 7.

Cardi and Migos share two other children together: daughter Kulture, six, and son Wave, three. On the same day she announced her third pregnancy, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset after six years of marriage.