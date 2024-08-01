Cardi B announces she’s pregnant after filing for divorce from Offset

Support truly

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset while also announcing she’s pregnant with her third child.

The rapper first filed for divorce from Offset in 2020 but ended up calling it off. However, according to Page Six, a representative for Cardi B has confirmed that she has filed for divorce again after six years of marriage and is seeking primary custody of their children: six-year-old daughter Kulture and two-year-old son Wave.

A source told the outlet that despite the rumors that Offset was unfaithful, the “I Like It” singer felt that the two of them had grown apart. “They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the source told the outlet. “This is something she wants to do.”

Cardi B then announced her pregnancy on Instagram on Thursday, August 1. She shared a photo of her pregnancy bump while dressed in an all-red outfit with a fur coat.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!” her caption read.

“Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Offset is also father to sons Jordan, 14, and Kody, eight, and daughter Kalea Marie, nine, from previous relationships.

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has alluded to not being in any kind of relationship before. While appearing on an Instagram Live back in December 2023, she confirmed that she was single, but struggled with the proper way to share the news.

“I’ve been single for a minute now,” the rapper said at the time. “But I have been afraid ... Not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign.”

Cardi B also revealed that she had been purposefully dropping hints that she was single by unfollowing Offset on Instagram and posting certain songs on her Instagram Stories.

“I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings,” she said.

Shortly after the couple’s first divorce announcement in 2020, she spoke on The Jason Lee Show, where she explained the divorce was because the two of them “were not seeing eye to eye”.

“I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me, I’ma let him say it,” she explained. “I want him to say it, because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”

She went on to say that Offset ultimately changed her mind about getting a divorce.

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” she added.