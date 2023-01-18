Cardi B reveals why she called off her divorce from Offset

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cardi B revealed why she decided to stay with her husband Offset after initially filing for divorce nearly three years ago.

The 30-year-old rapper reflected on the challenges throughout her marriage in an preview of an upcoming episode of The Jason Lee Show, shared by Entertainment Tonight.

Cardi B first announced that she filed for divorce from Offset in September 2020 after three years of marriage. However, one month later, the two musicians were no longer splitting up.

During her conversation with Jason Lee, the “Bodak Yellow” star recalled that during the year she filed for divorce, she and Offset “were not seeing eye to eye” and added that their problems throughout that time were something that he should speak about.

“I’m gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me, I’ma let him say it,” she explained. “I want him to say it, because I feel like that’s really part of his story.”

She went on to say that Offset ultimately changed her mind about getting a divorce.

“The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me,” she added.

In September 2020, Cardi B spoke out about her divorce during an Instagram Live. She said that despite all the rumours that were being spread, the main reason for her breakup was that she “just got tired of f***ing arguing”.

“It’s not because of the cheating,” she explained, as she’s previously spoken out about staying with Offset after he cheated on her. “I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just leave... you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m tired of people.”

She further explained how she and Offset had “grown apart”.

“I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man. I have a household with this man. Sometimes you’re just tired of the arguments,” the singer continued. “You get tired sometimes. And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes you just want to leave.”

Cardi’s tune changed in October 2020, when she announced that she and Offset were no longer getting a divorce. During an Instagram Live, she joked about being a “crazy b****” and said she realised that she still wanted to be with the rapper.

“One day I’m happy, the next day I want to beat him the f*** up. It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend, and it’s really hard to have no d***,” the “Money” singer said at the time. “We’re just really typical, two young motherf***ers who got married early, that’s what we are. We’re not no different than y’all f***ing dysfunctional-a*** relationship. We are the same way.”

Two years before calling off their divorce, Cardi B and Offset welcomed their now four-year-old daughter, Kulture. In September 2021, they announced the birth of their second child, Wave.