Cardi B has sparked a debate after she shared a tweet about how expensive groceries can be.

The 30-year-old rapper took to her Twitter account on Tuesday to criticise the cost of everyday food products, writing: “Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now..You might as well eat outside !!”

She shared another tweet about the price a specific produce, writing: “B**** why lettuce cost six dollars where I live at ?”

As of 4 January, the “Bodak Yellow” singer’s two tweets have more than 29.3m views, with a mix of responses from Twitter users. More specifically, some people slammed Cardi B for her remark and pointed out her financial success.

“Girl you rich as hell cut the nonsense you [are] not one of us no more,” one wrote, while another said: “Aren’t you a millionaire?”

A third added: “Rich people saying this is just wild to me lol.”

Some people also disagreed with Cardi B’s stance on ordering food and explained why they preferred to cook their meals.

“As a single person it’s much cheaper to eat out than cook at home,” one wrote.

“Grocery prices are high. But we can still cook for 3-4 days for the cost of a single Door Dash order,” another added.

On the other hand, many of Cardi B’s followers praised her using her platform to address grocery stores’ high prices, regardless of her wealth.

“The fact she’s not broke at all and still concerned about the rapidly increasing price of food should make you appreciate her post even more,” one wrote. “The empathy for those less fortunate financially is absolutely implied.”

“What I like about you is that you’re still practical,” a second person tweeted, while a third said: “I like [that] you’re smart, [a] free thinker and beautiful.”

Throughout this last year, data has shown the food prices in the country have continued to rise. According to the Food Price Outlook research done by the US Department of Agriculture, the price for supermarket foods went up by 12 per cent from November 2021 to November 2022.

Additionally, the USDA said “all food prices are predicted to increase between 3.5 and 4.5 percent, food-at-home prices are predicted to increase between 3.0 and 4.0 percent, and food-away-from-home prices are predicted to increase between 4.0 and 5.0 percent.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has sparked a debate on Twitter with her posts about everyday living costs.

In December, she tweeted a sarcastic remark about the economy, writing: “We going through a recession.....Merry Christmas.” This prompted a fan to respond with: “Says the rapper worth 40 million,” along with a GIF of a man rolling his eyes.

The “Money” singer then hit back at this criticism by acknowledging how hard she works and how focused she is on her financial responsibilities.

“I’m worth more [than] that and guess what ? If I don’t save ,work and budget I could lose it too!” she responded. “What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly. I too have bills,responsibilities and people I have to help.”