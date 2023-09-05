The new ‘WAP’? Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion announce new single ‘Bongos’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are set to release a new collaborative single, titled “Bongos”.

The record comes more than three years after the duo performed together on the hit track “WAP”.

Released in August 2020, “WAP” was a chart success, but stirred up controversy among right-wing commentators and politicians thanks to its sexually explicit lyrics and accompanying music video.

“Bongos” will be released on Friday 8 September.

The single follows the release of Cardi’s 2022 single “Hot S***”, and comes off the back of recent collaborations with Offset (“Jealousy”), Latto (“Put It on da Floor Again”) and FendiDa Rappa (“Point Me 2”).

Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has not released a full studio album since 2018’s Invasion of Privacy.

Earlier this year, the 30-year-old rapper was filmed throwing a microphone at an audience member who had thrown a drink at her.

The incident, footage of which went viral in late July, was reviewed by Las Vegas police at the time, but officials announced that they would not be pressing charges against the artist.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” said a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, in a statement provided to PA news agency.

“No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

The microphone thrown into the crowd by Cardi was auctioned on eBay, ultimately selling for nearly $100,000.

Proceeds from the sale, which reached a total of $99,900 (£79,700), will benefit charitable causes, according to audio production company owner Scott Fisher.

Megan Thee Stallion, 28, released her second album Traumazine in August last year.

Last month, rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being found guilty of shooting Megan, real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, in July 2020.

Megan opened up about the verdict in a written op-ed, stating: “As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable.

“[The verdict] was a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them.”