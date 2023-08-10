Mic that Cardi B hurled at fan sells for nearly $100,000 on eBay

The microphone that Cardi B hurled at a fan during her Las Vegas show has been sold at an auction for $99,900.

During a performance, the rapper was hit with what appeared to be water from a fan and she retaliated by throwing the mic into the crowd.

Scott Fisher, the owner of the audio production company that the microphone belongs to, had told TMZ that the sale would benefit charitable causes.

After more than 120 people bid for the item on eBay, it was sold for nearly $100,000 in the auction.