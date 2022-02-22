Cardi B has shared her opinions on the Ukraine crisis, criticising world leaders for focusing on the wrong issues.

The “Up” rapper is known for using social media to comment on news stories and celebrity gossip, as well as promoting her music and projects.

On Tuesday (22 February), she responded to a fan on Twitter who tagged her as he wondered what she “thinks about this whole Russia thing.”

The person was referring to news of Russia’s latest military incursions into Ukraine, which has prompted world leaders including Boris Johnson to has announce new sanctions against Moscow.

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about [who’s] really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis,” responded Cardi.

“War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

Cardi – real name Belcalis Almanzar – has expressed interest in politics on several occasions in the past.

She has promoted campaign ideas from former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and shared messages of support for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during her run for New York Congress Representative.

In 2020, Cardi expressed her ambition to enter the political sphere herself, tweeting: “I think I want to be a politician... I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.”

However, the “WAP” artist has taken a step back from commenting on social issues more recently, saying she had grown tired of backlash from both sides of the spectrum.

“I was tired of getting bullied by the Republicans,” she tweeted in October 2021, “and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for.”

