✕ Close ‘Ukraine was created by Russia’: says Putin while addressing the nation

President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia’s defence ministry to despatch peacekeepers to two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as part of a decree signed on Monday in recognition of the breakaway states as independent entities.

He said he was confident that Russia’s citizens supported the decision after considering requests from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).

In the wake of Moscow’s most recent advance, Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra meeting tomorrow morning to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, a No 10 spokesperson said.

It is understood officials will gather at around 6.30am.

Mr Johnson will discuss the latest developments, as well as “coordinate the UK response including agreeing a significant package of sanctions to be introduced immediately,” the spokesperson said.

The PM earlier said Putin’s decision to recognise the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk was a breach of international law.

Mr Johnson said Mr Putin’s latest move in was an “ill omen” and a “dark sign” that things are moving in the wrong direction.

“This is plainly in breach of international law, it’s a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine,” he said.