Ukraine news – live: Putin orders troops into rebel-held territories, as PM calls Cobra meeting on sanctions
Putin told his security council it was necessary to consider the requests from the pro-Russia rebels
President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russia’s defence ministry to despatch peacekeepers to two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine as part of a decree signed on Monday in recognition of the breakaway states as independent entities.
He said he was confident that Russia’s citizens supported the decision after considering requests from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR).
In the wake of Moscow’s most recent advance, Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra meeting tomorrow morning to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, a No 10 spokesperson said.
It is understood officials will gather at around 6.30am.
Mr Johnson will discuss the latest developments, as well as “coordinate the UK response including agreeing a significant package of sanctions to be introduced immediately,” the spokesperson said.
The PM earlier said Putin’s decision to recognise the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk was a breach of international law.
Mr Johnson said Mr Putin’s latest move in was an “ill omen” and a “dark sign” that things are moving in the wrong direction.
“This is plainly in breach of international law, it’s a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine,” he said.
Ukraine crisis: China urges all parties to exercise restraint
China’s ambassador to the UN has urged all parties involved in the Ukraine crisis to exercise restraint and avoid any action that can fuel tensions.
Chinese envoy Zhang Jun said Beijing welcomed and encouraged every effort for a diplomatic solution to the crisis, as he delivered brief remarks to the emergency meeting.
Watch: 'Plainly in breach of international law', says PM after Putin recognises independence of DPR and LPR
Russia says won’t allow ‘bloodbath’ in Ukraine’s Donbass
Speaking at the United Nations Security Council, Russia vowed that it will not let a “new bloodbath” occur in the region as it said that eastern Ukraine has been on the brink of a new “Ukrainian military adventure”.
Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia warned western nations to “think twice” and not worsen the situation in Ukraine.
“We remain open to diplomacy for diplomatic solution. However, allowing bloodbath in Donbass is something we don’t intend to do. We are forced to note the negative role played by our western colleagues led by the US,” the Russian envoy told the UNSC.
Russian peacekeepers in Ukraine are ‘nonsense’, US tells UNSC
The US says Russia’s deployment of what it has called a peacekeeping operation in eastern Ukraine is “nonsense” and that Moscow’s move to recognise the rebel-held breakaway regions as independent is part of its pretext for war.
The comments were made at an emergency meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council over Russian actions late on Monday.
US envoy Linda Tomas-Greenfield warned at the UN that the consequences of Russia’s actions “will be dire - across Ukraine, across Europe, and across the globe.”
She added: “President Putin has torn the Minsk Agreement to shreds. We have been clear that we do not believe he will stop at that,” said Thomas-Greenfield, in reference to the agreements signed in 2014 and 2015, designed to end conflict and tensions between Ukraine’s government forces and Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine.
Alarmed UNSC members voice concerns over Russia’s moves
The UNSC members present at the emergency meeting have expressed deep concerns at Russia’s attempt to declare separatist regions as independent territories, sparking fears of a spiralling conflict.
Member states like Albania, France, India and Brazil have addressed the meeting so far, expressing severe concern at how the latest developments in Ukraine have panned out, asking for both sides to display restraint.
The members states have pushed for deescalation and diplomatic dialogue.
“Who will be next?” Albanian representative Ferit Hoxha asked at the UNSC. “Every UN state should be alarmed.”
Condemning the Russian territorial claim, Mr Hoxha said that Moscow had made similar moves in Georgia in 2008 and in Crimea.
Attack on Ukraine is unprovoked, US envoy tells UNSC
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said that Moscow’s clear “attack” on Ukraine’s territorial “integrity and sovereignty is unprovoked”.
“It is an attack on Ukraine’s status as a UN member state. It violates basic principles of international law,” the US representative at the UNSC meet said.
The move by Russian president Vladimir Putin, she said, is “the basis of Russia’s attempt to create a pretext for the further invasion of Ukraine”.
Ms Thomas-Greenfield said that tomorrow the US will take further measures to hold Russia accountable for this clear violation of international law.
“We and our partners are clear that there will be a swift and severe response, were Russia to further invade Ukraine. In this moment no one can stand on the sidelines,” she said.
Biden tweet from exactly two years ago calls out going ‘toe-to-toe’ with Putin
While campaigning for the Democratic nomination for president in February 2020, then-candidate Joe Biden said he was the only candidate among the contenders “who’s ever gone toe-to-toe” with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
“Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be president. He doesn’t want me to be our nominee,” Mr Biden said on Twitter on 21 February, 2020. “If you’re wondering why – it’s because I’m the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with him.”
Exactly two years later, the 46th president of the US directed economic sanctions on two separatist regions of Ukraine that Putin has recognised as independent, with Russia’s defense ministry deploying “peacekeeping” troops to the territories following his emotional speech laying claim to the neighbouring country as “created by Russia”.
Alex Woodward reports:
US envoy tells UN: ‘No one can stand on the sidelines’
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the United Nations, said the UN should come together and condemn Russia’s latest move that violates the fragile Minsk agreement. Russia’s actions in Ukraine are “an attack on every UN member state and the UN Charter”, Ms Thomas-Greenfield said, adding that “no one can stand on the sidelines”.
Russia-Ukraine: UN asks for diplomatic solution to crisis
The United Nations today expressed “great concern” as Russia swiftly moved to recognise the rebel-held areas of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, effectively expanding its territorial control over the former Soviet territory.
An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council is underway as the implications of the latest developments for stability in Europe are being assessed.
Johnson and Biden ‘risk being boys who cried wolf’ over Russia invasion claims
Boris Johnson and Joe Biden risk becoming the “boys who cried wolf” over their pronouncements of an impending Russian invasion, according to one Briton living in Ukraine.
Mr Johnson said on Sunday the region could be heading towards “the biggest war in Europe since 1945”, while Mr Biden said on Friday he was “convinced” Vladimir Putin was planning an invasion within the next few days.
But Daniel Williams, a business investor who lives in Kyiv, said such words were already beginning to ring hollow among locals.
Alistair Mason has more:
