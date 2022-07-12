Cardi B denies fighting crowd during Wireless festival performance

Cardi B has denied that she fought with members of the crowd during her Wireless Festival performance on Friday evening (8 July).

Her response comes after several videos emerged on social media appearing to show an altercation between the artist and members of the crowd during her performance at Finsbury Park.

The rapper has refuted claims of a fight, writing on Twitter, “It wasn’t NO FIGHT!” after a video trended online showing her appearing to hit back at crowd members.

In the video, Cardi appears to lash out at audience members with her mic after retrieving it from someone. The big screen showing the scene then cuts out.

Shortly after the event, Cardi tweeted: “Don’t believe everything you see”.

This prompted a fan to reply with the message: “Show us the full video then? Post it let’s see the full fight”.

Cardi then denied that any fight happened and advised fans to watch an alternative video from a different angle.

In the video posted by @itsKenBarbie, Cardi appears to grab her mic back from the crowd and then wave it towards them, without hitting anyone.

The Independent has contacted a representative from Cardi’s team for comment.