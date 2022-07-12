Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cardi B denies fighting crowd during Wireless festival performance

‘It wasn’t NO FIGHT!’ the artist wrote on Twitter

Megan Graye
Tuesday 12 July 2022 09:11
Comments
Cardi B denies hitting fan with a microphone at Wireless Festival

Cardi B has denied that she fought with members of the crowd during her Wireless Festival performance on Friday evening (8 July).

Her response comes after several videos emerged on social media appearing to show an altercation between the artist and members of the crowd during her performance at Finsbury Park.

The rapper has refuted claims of a fight, writing on Twitter, “It wasn’t NO FIGHT!” after a video trended online showing her appearing to hit back at crowd members.

In the video, Cardi appears to lash out at audience members with her mic after retrieving it from someone. The big screen showing the scene then cuts out.

Recommended

Shortly after the event, Cardi tweeted: “Don’t believe everything you see”.

This prompted a fan to reply with the message: “Show us the full video then? Post it let’s see the full fight”.

Cardi then denied that any fight happened and advised fans to watch an alternative video from a different angle.

In the video posted by @itsKenBarbie, Cardi appears to grab her mic back from the crowd and then wave it towards them, without hitting anyone.

Recommended

The Independent has contacted a representative from Cardi’s team for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in