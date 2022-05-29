Cardi B has captured the unbelievable moment that she witnessed a yacht sinking.

The rapper was on holiday on Friday (28 May) when she posted a video of a yacht gradually descending into the water to her social media.

Over the video, Cardi B – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – can be heard saying: “It’s sinking… It’s sinking! A whole motherf***ing… Y’all see that?”

Sounding in disbelief over what she was witnessing, the 29-year-old continued: “Oh my God, they can’t do nothing? There ain’t no big boat that could save it?”

As the final parts of the boat were disappeared into the water, the “WAP” musician said: “It’s gone… it’s gone. Bye bye.”

The Grammy winner reassured her followers that nobody was on board the vessel at the time.

“Wow that’s crazy to see,” commented one person.

Others praised the rapper’s commentary, with another joking: “Please narrate the next season of Planet Earth.”

Sharing the footage on Twitter, Cardi captioned the post: “I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink.”

Cardi’s post comes amid reports of a different £6m superyacht sinking after it went up in flames at Torquay Harbour.

The 85ft vessel sank after firefighters battled to extinguish a fire onboard while it was moored in a marina in south-west England.