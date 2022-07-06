Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a show in Michigan on Tuesday night (5 July), sparking concerns for his health.

Santana’s management, in a statement to NME, said he collapsed due to heat exhaustion and dehydration. They said the musician was transported to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston where he is now “doing well”.

Santana was reportedly midway through performing his and Chris Stapleton’s recent hit “Joy” at the Pine Knob Music Theatre outside Detroit when he collapsed.

Concert attendees were then asked to leave the venue and pray for the musician’s health ahead of his 75th birthday later this month, as per a Huffpost report.

Fox 2 meteorologist Lori Pinson was at the show and told the outlet that Santana collapsed around 40 minutes into his set.

Evening anchor and reporter at Fox 2 Detroit, Roop Raj re-tweeted Pinson’s photo of the Grammy winnner on stage, apparently receiving medical attention.

His caption read: “Medical personnel on stage. Crowd asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue’.”

The Independent has reached out to Santana’s representatives for comment.

Santana is currently on the Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with Earth, Wind & Fire to promote his 2021 album Blessings and Miracles.

He underwent a heart procedure last year, following which he cancelled several Las Vegas shows planned for December 2021.

In a video message released at the time, Santana said that he asked his wife to take him to the hospital because of an issue with his chest.

“I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest,” Santana said in the clip.

The music legend was scheduled to perform again on Wednesday (6 July) at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. As per his management, that show has now been postponed.