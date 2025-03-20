Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carrie Underwood didn’t hesitate to pour her heart out in an emotional message to Randy Travis.

The 42-year-old country singer took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday during NBC’s Opry 100: A Live Celebration. The event celebrated 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry, an iconic venue for country singers in Nashville. The event, hosted by Blake Shelton, included a slew of performances from country music icons, like Ashley McBryde, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, and Kelsea Ballerini. The evening also served as a tribute to the biggest faces in country music, like Dolly Parton and Travis, 65.

Underwood started off her performance with a speech, recalling how she discovered Travis — who invited her to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry back in 2008 — through a cassette tape that her sister had of his music.

“From the first time I heard him sing, his traditional country voice and those songs, I was hooked,” Underwood said. “And I knew my sister was not getting her tape back.”

The singer shared that when she met Travis years later, she cried, as it was “so emotional for [her] to meet this man whose voice [she] had been singing to and along with” all her life.

Underwood continued her tribute by singing two of her favorite songs by Travis, “Three Wooden Crosses” and “Forever and Ever, Amen.”

open image in gallery Randy Travis invited Carrie Underwood to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry back in 2008 ( Getty Images )

Toward the end of the second song, the “Before He Cheats” singer stepped off the stage and walked towards Travis. She sang the rest of the tune to him, before giving him the microphone to say the final line: “Amen.”

She then pointed at Travis, prompting a round of applause from the audience, before she bent down to hug her friend.

On X/Twitter, fans expressed how emotional they got when they saw Underwood’s moving tribute to Travis.

“Tears everywhere as Travis closes the Carrie Underwood performance,” one wrote, while another added: “I’M NOT CRYING YOU ARE.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“YES, I definitely am [crying]!” a third wrote. “Beautiful touching moment between those two. Not a dry eye in the Opry or here at home. Forever and ever AMEN!”

open image in gallery Carrie Underwood steps off the stage to sing to Randy Travis in the audience at the Grand Ole Opry ( Getty Images )

In July 2013, Travis was hospitalized with viral cardiomyopathy, a virus that attacks the heart, and later suffered a stroke. The Country Music Hall of Famer had to relearn how to walk, spell, and read in the years that followed. A condition called aphasia limits his ability to speak, so his wife Mary Travis assists him in interviews. Following his stroke, he didn’t release new music for more than a decade.

However, in 2024, he made his return to recording and releasing music. In May of that year, he released his tune, “What That Came From,” which was a rich acoustic ballad amplified by Travis' immediately recognizable, soulful vocal tone.

The song was created with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), as Cris Lacy, Warner Music Nashville co-president, approached Randy and Mary Travis and asked: “'What if we could take Randy's voice and recreate it using AI?”

Mary Travis told The Associated Press over Zoom in May 2024, with her husband smiling in agreement right next to her: “Well, we were all over that, so we were so excited. “All I ever wanted since the day of a stroke was to hear that voice again.”

Earlier this month, Travis announced his return to the stage, revealing that he’ll be going on his The More to Life Tour this year. He’ll be performing in more than 40 cities in the US, alongside his original band and special guest vocalist, James Dupré.