Carrie Underwood met with intense backlash after announcing Trump inauguration gig

Carrie Underwood has received backlash on social media after it was revealed she is set to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration next Monday, January 20.

The country singer, 41, is expected to sing “America the Beautiful.” She has previously declined to comment on politics.

A spokesperson for the Presidential Inaugural Committee confirmed to The Independent that Underwood will be performing at the event.

In a separate statement to The Independent, Underwood said: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

“I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

In a comment on a recent post on Underwood’s Instagram account, one fan wrote: “So gross that you’re supporting Trump! History won’t forget.”

Carrie Underwood attending the Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala in New York in June 2024 ( Joy Malone/Getty Images )

Another wrote on X: “Carrie Underwood is [performing] at Trump’s inauguration so I’m blocking her on all apps and boycotting all her music.”

Underwood also dismayed many LGBT+ fans, having previously spoken out in support of gay marriage. One fan wrote on Instagram: “Don’t ever call yourself an LGBTQ ally again, you’re supporting the man that wants to abolish LGBTQ rights, you should be ashamed.”

Another added: “Performing for the orange buffoons inauguration… guess we know where you stand.”

Underwood is expected to be joined by the Armed Forces Choir and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club, performing after Vice President JD Vance takes his Oath of Office and before Trump takes the Presidential Oath of Office.

The singer did not publicly endorse any candidate ahead of the 2024 election.

In 2017, she performed a parody song at the Country Music Awards with fellow musician Brad Paisley that was perceived as mocking Trump’s social media habits.

The pair joked that the CMAs had been decreed a “politics-free zone” before saying they would ignore those “guidelines” while performing a cover of Underwood’s hit song “Before he Cheats” that focused on Trump’s use of Twitter (as X was previously known).

“Right now, he’s probably in his PJs, reaching for his cellphone... he’s probably asking Siri, ‘How in the hell do you spell Pocahontas?’” sang Paisley.

“In the middle of the night from the private seat of a gold-plated White House toilet seat, he writes, ‘Liddle Bob Corker,’ ‘NFL’ and ‘covfefe,’” the pair continued, with Underwood finishing the chorus with a flair and an exchange on how to actually pronounce Trump’s now-infamous Twitter error.

Paisley finished the song by singing: “It’s fun to watch it, that’s for sure, until little Rocket Man starts a war. Then maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets.”

In 2021, Underwood sparked a backlash after “liking” an anti-mask video on Twitter.

The video showed blogger Matt Walsh voicing his concerns about Covid masks with the Metropolitan Nashville Board of Public Education.

Some fans were upset by Underwood’s apparent endorsement of his views, with one writing: “Dolly Parton help fund the Moderna vaccine to fight off covid Carrie underwood is helping spread anti mask & antivaxx misinformation”, while another added: “Carrie Underwood being Anti Vaxx….anyways we still stan Kelly Clarkson forever the best winner of American Idol.”

Underwood rose to fame after winning American Idol in 2005. Last year, she returned to the competition show as a judge.