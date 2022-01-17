Celine Dion cancels North America tour due to ongoing health issues

Celine Dion has cancelled the North American leg of her Courage world tour due to ongoing health issues.

According to a statement posted on her website, the 53-year-old singer is suffering from “severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing”.

“I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said.

“There’s a lot of organising and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road,” she added.

The North American leg of the tour was scheduled to run from 9 March to 22 April.

The 53-year-old continued: “I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.”

Those who purchased tickets for the now-canceled shows in North America will be fully refunded, according to the singer’s statement.

Dion is still scheduled to participate in the European leg of the tour, which is scheduled to begin on 25 May, in Birmingham, England.

In November 2021, Dion delayed her Las Vegas residency due to health issues.

“I’m heartbroken by this,” she said in the statement at the time. “My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.”

Earlier last year, Dion announced a new, “very personal” documentary that will offer an “honest” and “heartfelt” look at her life.