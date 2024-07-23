Celine Dion reportedly set to make comeback performance at Paris Olympics

Support truly

Celine Dion is reportedly set to make her big musical comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics later this week.

The 56-year-old singer is preparing to perform at the opening ceremony on Friday (July 26), according to a report by Variety.

The Independent has contacted Dion’s representative for comment.

This would mark Dion’s first stage performance since 2022 when she canceled her tour and announced she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare and incurable neurological condition that often causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

On Monday (July 22), Dion arrived at the Royal Monceau Hotel near the Champs-Élysées, where the ceremony’s other rumored headliner, Lady Gaga, is staying, Variety reported.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer teased a comeback in April, telling Vogue France: “The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off and it’s over, I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror and sing to myself.

“I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!”

Celine Dion is rumored to be performing at the Paris Olympics’ opening ceremony ( Getty Images )

Last month, Dion released her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, which provides an honest behind-the-scenes look at her life with SPS.

In the first trailer for the heartbreaking documentary, the Grammy-winning artist broke down in tears as she gave a candid account of her struggle with the disorder.

“I’m working hard every day. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle,” Dion said in the trailer.

“I miss it so much,” she tearfully said of performing. “The people. I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. And I won’t stop.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She spoke about the effect SPS has on her voice, saying in the film: “Seventeen years ago I started to experience some voice spasming, this is the way it started.

“I woke up one morning and I had my breakfast, and after having my breakfast, my voice started to go up,” Dion recalled. “It freaked me out a little bit, because normally when you’re tired as a singer because you did a show the night before, your voice would go roughly half a key down or one note down.”

The 2024 Olympics will commence with a unique opening ceremony along the River Seine before the competition begins on Saturday (July 27) and continues for 16 days. Paris is the first city to host the summer Games for a third time.

Follow The Independent’s Olympics 2024 live blog here for real-time updates