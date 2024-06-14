Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Celine Dion has said she is preparing for a new show in Las Vegas after a neurological disorder left her unable to tour and sing.

In December 2022, the Canadian pop icon, 56, told fans she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable autoimmune and neurological disorder that causes rigidity in the torso and limbs, and cancelled her world tour.

In a new interview, Dion describes feeling the first signs of the disorder as she noticed small changes in her voice.

“It was just feeling a little strange, like a little spasm,” she told the BBC.

“My voice was struggling, I was starting to push a little bit.”

Dion tried lowering the key she sang in to help her voice, saying she couldn’t cancel shows that were already scheduled through the next year and a half and sold out.

But the realisation that it wasn’t tour fatigue forced her to reschedule the European leg of her tour and then cancel it entirely as she learned to adapt to the condition.

She has since been taking medication and physical therapy to help reduce the spasms, allowing her to sing again.

“My voice will be rebuilt,” the singer said. “I mean, it started a while ago already. My voice is being rebuilt as we speak, right now.”

“We have been working so hard to put this show together, because I am back,” Dion said, referring to the new show she is putting together in Las Vegas.

“I’ll be on stage. I don’t know when exactly, but trust me I will scream it out loud. I can’t wait.”

Celine Dion speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards ( Getty )

The “My Heart Will Go On” star revealed in a recent interview that she tried to hide her symptoms for years after they first appeared because her husband and manager Rene Angelil was diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

“I had to hide,” she recalled. “I had to try to be a hero. I became a nurse. I became his supporter. I had to protect my kids. Practise my passion. Feeling my body leaving me. Holding on to my own dreams. But do I have dreams, what is going on, I can’t sing.”

She went on to describe taking heavy doses of Valium to deal with blackouts she started experiencing.

“That amount of Valium can kill you,” she told NBC’s Hoda Kotb. “I did not know honestly that it could kill me.”

“You can stop breathing.”

Dion also talks about living with Stiff Person Syndrome in her forthcoming documentary I Am: Celine Dion by director Irene Taylor. Billed as “a love letter to her fans”, Dion’s documentary will highlight “the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit”.

I Am: Celine Dion is streaming on Prime Video from 25 June.