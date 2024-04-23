Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Celine Dion addresses touring plans following Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis

The ‘All By Myself’ singer cancelled her world tour in 2023 after revealing she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 23 April 2024 10:27
Comments
Close
Celine Dion reveals she has been diagnosed with incurable neurological disease

Celine Dion has addressed whether she plans on touring again a year after she cancelled her world tour.

In May 2023, the Canadian singer, 56, announced that she would be cancelling the remaining dates of her worldwide tour after revealing in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS).

SPS is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that typically causes muscle stiffness in a person’s torso. Over time, they can develop rigidity and spasms in their legs and other muscles, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Speaking to Vogue France in a new interview, Dion was asked if fans could expect to see her on tour again.

“I can’t answer that… Because for four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready,” the “All By Myself” singer said.

“As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months.’ I don’t know... My body will tell me,” she continued. “On the other hand, I don’t just want to wait. It’s morally hard to live from day to day. It’s hard, I’m working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day. But there’s one thing that will never stop, and that’s the will. It’s the passion. It’s the dream. It’s the determination.”

Asked what helps her fight through the illness, Dion said: “I haven’t beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be. I hope that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now, I have to learn to live with it.

“Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice... I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself,” she added.

When Dion first told fans about her diagnosis in an emotional video posted to social media, she explained that it affects “every aspect of my daily life”.

Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Amazon Music logo

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up
Céline Dion onstage at the 66th Grammys (Getty Images for The Recording A)

She said that she has a “great team of doctors” working hard to help her get better, but admitted it has been a “struggle”.

“All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most,” she said at the time.

Last month, in celebration of International SPS Awareness Day, the six-time Grammy-winning artist posted an encouraging note on Instagram to others whose lives are affected by SPS.

“I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!” Dion wrote.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in