Celine Dion has addressed whether she plans on touring again a year after she cancelled her world tour.

In May 2023, the Canadian singer, 56, announced that she would be cancelling the remaining dates of her worldwide tour after revealing in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS).

SPS is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that typically causes muscle stiffness in a person’s torso. Over time, they can develop rigidity and spasms in their legs and other muscles, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Speaking to Vogue France in a new interview, Dion was asked if fans could expect to see her on tour again.

“I can’t answer that… Because for four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready,” the “All By Myself” singer said.

“As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months.’ I don’t know... My body will tell me,” she continued. “On the other hand, I don’t just want to wait. It’s morally hard to live from day to day. It’s hard, I’m working very hard and tomorrow will be even harder. Tomorrow is another day. But there’s one thing that will never stop, and that’s the will. It’s the passion. It’s the dream. It’s the determination.”

Asked what helps her fight through the illness, Dion said: “I haven’t beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be. I hope that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now, I have to learn to live with it.

Céline Dion onstage at the 66th Grammys ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

“Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice... I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself,” she added.

When Dion first told fans about her diagnosis in an emotional video posted to social media, she explained that it affects “every aspect of my daily life”.

She said that she has a “great team of doctors” working hard to help her get better, but admitted it has been a “struggle”.

“All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most,” she said at the time.

Last month, in celebration of International SPS Awareness Day, the six-time Grammy-winning artist posted an encouraging note on Instagram to others whose lives are affected by SPS.

“I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!” Dion wrote.