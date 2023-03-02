Chaka Khan lashes out at Adele and Mariah Carey over ‘greatest singers’ list

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chaka Khan has hit out at a number of musicians, including Adele and Mariah Carey, after ranking behind them on a list of the greatest ever singers.

The “I Feel For You” singer was listed in 29th place in Rolling Stone magazine’s new “200 Greatest Singers of All Time” list, which was published at the start of the year.

In a new interview, Khan claimed the magazine’s editors “need hearing aids”, referring to them as “blind b****es”. She said she had not seen the list prior to being shown it during the interview.

Speaking to Andrew Goldman’s The Originals podcast for Los Angeles Magazine, Khan was asked about Carey placing at number five.

“That must be payola or some s*** like that,” she joked.

Adele, meanwhile, ranked seven spots ahead of Khan, at number 22, prompting Khan to throw her hands up and say, “OK, I quit.”

It wasn’t just those ahead of Khan on the list who faced the singer’s ire. Folk legend Joan Baez, who came in at number 189 on Rolling Stone’s list, was also criticised.

“Let’s be honest, the b**** cannot sing!” Khan said. She did, however, concede that the “Diamonds and Rust” singer-songwriter was a “good writer”.

Khan also had positive things to say about others on the list, including Aretha Franklin, whom the outlet placed at the very top of the list.

Chaka Khan pictured in 2022 (Getty Images for Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation)

“As she f***ing should be,” Khan said. “Thank you, there’s justice somewhere!”

She also spoke highly of Whitney Houston, who came in just behind Franklin in second place.

“Great… I’m the one who introduced [Houston] to [music mogul Clive Davis]. And I introduced her to the business.”

She added: “I made her mother bring her down to the studio and sing background with me. Her and Luther Vandross. They both sang background for me on my albums.”

The Independent has contacted Rolling Stone and Adele and Mariah Carey’s representatives for comment.

Last week, Van Morrison also criticised Rolling Stone’s list in robust terms.