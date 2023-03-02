Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Star Wars fans are issuing a warning to more casual viewers intending to watch The Mandalorian season three.

The spin-off returns on Wednesday (1 March) having last aired on Disney Plus in December 2020.

In the acclaimed season finale, Mando (Pedro Pascal) said his goodbyes to Grogu – also known unofficially as Baby Yoda – after handing him over to none other than Luke Skywalker, who, in a surprise twist, was played by a digitally de-aged Mark Hamill.

It was a moving scene, and one that ended a two-season arc depicting an unlikely friendship between the pair.

However, those Mandalorian fans who haven’t watched another Star Wars spin-off may be left quite confused upon sitting down to watch the premiere episode.

It will pick up following the events ofThe Book of Boba Fett, which reunited Mando and Grogu, meaning the events of The Mandalorian’s season two finale will have no pay-off for those who haven’t watched that show.

The final Boba Fett episodes featuring Mando and Grogu were integral to their characters’ stories, and TheMandalorian starts with the assumption that viewers watched them when they were released in January 2022.

Many Star Wars fans are well aware of this, and are now warning Mandalorian viewers that episode one might be quite confusing should they have skipped the series altogether.

For example, it featured several key plot points, including Mando discovering he must return to Mandalore and his getting a new ship. Meanwhile, Grogu decides to return to Mando’s side after ultimately rejecting the ways of the Jedi.

‘The Mandalorian’ has returned for season three (Disney Plus)

“Reminder that if you didn’t watch Book of Boba Fett, you’re probably going to be confused by tomorrows Mandalorian premiere,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Just remembered that Book of Boba Fett was basically The Mandalorian Season 3. The one releasing tomorrow should be called Season 4.”

One person offered “a friendly reminder that in order to watch Mandalorian s3 tomorrow and not be like ‘wait what??’ you’ll need to watch The Book of Boba Fett episodes 5 through 7,” adding: “I don’t make the rules but in my opinion major plot points SHOULD happen in their own shows.”

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney Plus.