The Mandalorian showrunners respond to lingering Cara Dune question

The Mandalorian showrunners appear to have confirrmed that bounty hunter character Cara Dune, previously played by Gina Carano, will not make an appearance in the new series.

In 2021, Lucasfilm parted ways with the 40-year-old actor after she shared a post on Instagram that compared being a Republican in the US today to the experience of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

At the time, Carano claimed that she found out about her exit from The Mandalorian through social media “just like everyone else”.

On Monday (27 February), The Mandalorian executive producer and director Rick Famuyiwa appeared evasive when questioned by Deadline about whether Cara will remain in the show, ahead of the launch of season three.

“Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world,” he began. “It had to be addressed in the creative and [Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that.

“It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have an impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters – Din Djarin and Grogu – so ultimately it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorian,” he added.

When asked how much Dune will be featured in the series, Famuyiwa and Lucasfilm creative director Dave Filoni said: “It’s a big galaxy and we have many characters in it – many characters are fighting for their screen time.

“We’ll just have to see as the season unfolds what the adventures are, but it’s a great character, someone who was vital to Din Djarin’s beginnings; we’ll see if he has evolved beyond that.”

The Mandalorian season three, starring Pedro Pascal will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday 1 March at 8am BST.