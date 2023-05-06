Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers of King Charles III’s coronation were left confused as what seemed to be the anthem to the Uefa Champions League was performed at the ceremony.

The song football fans hear before regularly during TV coverage of Champions League fixtures was written by Tony Britten in 1992, around the time of the tournament’s inception.

Officially titled “Champions League”, the song was not in fact performed during the monarch’s coronation procedings. But there’s a reason why people were confused.

The tune of “Champions League” was adapted from “Zadok the Priest” by George Frideric Handel, which was composed in 1727 for the coronation of King George II.

It was this classical piece that was performed at Westminster Abbey on Saturday (6 May).

Nonetheless, viewers shared confused remarks and jokes about the mix-up on social media.

“Charlie playing the Champions League music as a sneaky nod to his fondness for 3rd placed Newcastle United FC,” one person quipped.

“Was the music designed to sound like the Champions League music???” someone else queried.

“Zadok the Priest. You simply cannot beat Champions League fixtures like this in Westminster,” another viewer joked.

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain wrote: “Tuned out for a while; now they are building a box to the Champions League music. Does Charles pop out the top?”

“They’ve sacked off the rest of the hymns and decided to sing the Champions League anthem. About time,” wrote betting company PaddyPower.

Follow the latest updates on the coronation here.