Charli XCX shares her verdict on Bowen Yang’s SNL parody

Charli XCX has shared her verdict on comedian Bowen Yang’s Saturday Night Live sketch, which parodied her neon-green Brat era.

The British pop star was the subject of a skit on the sketch show’s return last week, which marked its 50th season.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Charli was asked by the radio host whether she had seen the sketch, which aired on Saturday 28 September, and if she viewed it “as a compliment or were you just ticketed off about it?”.

“Oh no, I think SNL is iconic, and Troye [Sivan] had an inkling it was coming,” Charli said. “We were very excited about it, and I love Bowen, and honestly I think he did a great job.

“I was very impressed with the hair texture actually, I thought it was a good wig.”

She concluded: “Yeah, it was good. It was cool.”

In the SNL scene, Yang appears as Charli with flowing black curls, pleather mini dress and oversized black sunglasses to host The Talk Talk Show with Charli XCX, a reference to her song “Talk Talk”.

open image in gallery Bowen Yang (left) as Charli XCX on 'Saturday Night Live’ ( NBC/Getty )

“This is my talk show where we talk talk about whatever I’m on about,” Yang announced. “With me as always is Australian dingo twink Troye Sivan.”

The camera then cut to Sarah Sherman as the Australian pop singer, wearing a white tank top and fake washboard abs, spinning records on a DJ rig.

Charli, 32,and Sivan, 29, are currently in the middle of their 22-city joint concert tour titled “Sweat”, and have also released a collaborative remix of “Talk Talk”.

Yang’s sketch included segments such as “Brat or Nat”, where topics such as “Amy Adams in Nightbitch” and “Hunter Biden’s laptop” were given a thumbs up or down rating.

Charli’s response comes after Yang addressed criticism of a more controversial parody he did on the same show, of US pop star Chappell Roan.

open image in gallery SNL’s Bowen Yang poked fun at Chappell Roan in a skit on Saturday Night Live ( NBC/TikTok/Chappell Roan )

Riffing on the “Pink Pony Club” singer’s recent remarks about fame and the alleged intrusive behaviour of some fans, Yang appeared as viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng as he announced that the response to his newfound fame had been “overwhelming”.

Referencing a statement Roan shared on social media, he added: “Reminder, women owe you nothing. When I am in my enclosure, tripping over stuff, biting my trainer’s knee, I am at work. That is the project. Do not yell my name, or expect a photo, just because I am your parasocial bestie, or because you appreciate my talent.”

When co-star Colin Jost pointed out that Moo Deng’s situation sounded similar to Roan’s, Yang, making it clear he was supporting the “Good luck, Babe!” singer, said: “By the way, leave her alone. Let her take as much time as she needs for her mental health. We both deserve patience and grace.”

Responding to accusations that he was mocking Roan, Yang wrote on Instagram Stories: “Oh geez ‘mocks’? If my personal stance and the piece aren’t absolutely clear in terms of supporting [Roan] then there it is I guess.

“Everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable and even then we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever.”

Roan will appear on SNL as the US sketch show’s musical guest on 2 November.